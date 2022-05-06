Los Angeles FC brings win streak into game against the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (5-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-1-1, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -158, Philadelphia +422, Draw +292; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC heads into a matchup against the Philadelphia Union as winners of three straight games.

LAFC is 4-0-1 at home. Carlos Vela paces the second-ranked scoring team in the league with four goals. LAFC has scored 21.

The Union are 2-1-1 in road games. The Union have a 4-0-0 record in games they score two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vela has scored four goals with three assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has three goals.

Daniel Gazdag has four goals and one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: LAFC: Averaging 2.3 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Union: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Eddie Segura (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Union: Sergio Santos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

