Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Austin FC 0

Los Angeles Galaxy 1 0 — 1 Austin FC 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Delgado, 1, 6th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Austin FC, Andrew Tarbell, Damian Las.

Yellow Cards_Delgado, Los Angeles Galaxy, 14th; Ring, Austin FC, 23rd; Coulibaly Sega, Los Angeles Galaxy, 28th; Bond, Los Angeles Galaxy, 53rd; Williams, Los Angeles Galaxy, 67th; Gasper, Los Angeles Galaxy, 88th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Adam Garner, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega, Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez (Sacha Kljestan, 59th), Marky Delgado, Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral (Chase Gasper, 59th), Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 84th), Douglas Costa (Samuel Grandsir, 59th), Raheem Edwards (Daniel Aguirre, 86th).

Austin FC_Andrew Tarbell; Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Nicholas Lima (Hector Jimenez, 79th); Diego Fagundez (Danny Hoesen, 79th), Ethan Finlay (Rodney Redes, 68th), Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher (Felipe Martins, 85th), Maximiliano Urruti (Zan Kolmanic, 68th).

