LPGA Money Leaders

Through May 1
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Jennifer Kupcho
|9
|$864,897
|2.
|Celine Boutier
|9
|$583,899
|3.
|Danielle Kang
|9
|$554,040
|4.
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|8
|$542,882
|5.
|Jessica Korda
|4
|$541,946
|6.
|Lydia Ko
|7
|$531,192
|7.
|Hyo Joo Kim
|5
|$487,431
|8.
|Jin Young Ko
|5
|$486,185
|9.
|Atthaya Thitikul
|9
|$480,974
|10.
|Brooke M. Henderson
|9
|$468,555
|11.
|Lexi Thompson
|4
|$427,804
|12.
|Nasa Hataoka
|9
|$406,606
|13.
|Hinaka Shibuno
|7
|$384,451
|14.
|Hannah Green
|7
|$371,270
|15.
|Marina Alex
|8
|$369,704
|16.
|Minjee Lee
|6
|$368,261
|17.
|Patty Tavatanakit
|8
|$364,599
|18.
|Xiyu Lin
|8
|$355,460
|19.
|Leona Maguire
|9
|$329,679
|20.
|Hye-Jin Choi
|7
|$321,912
|21.
|Yuka Saso
|9
|$312,055
|22.
|In Gee Chun
|8
|$272,591
|23.
|Madelene Sagstrom
|9
|$268,559
|24.
|Ryann O’Toole
|8
|$266,319
|25.
|Inbee Park
|9
|$241,488
|26.
|Amy Yang
|8
|$221,484
|27.
|Sarah Schmelzel
|9
|$214,142
|28.
|Charley Hull
|7
|$205,279
|29.
|Gaby Lopez
|9
|$196,361
|30.
|Na Rin An
|7
|$193,098
|31.
|Georgia Hall
|6
|$186,434
|32.
|Alison Lee
|9
|$177,267
|33.
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|9
|$176,249
|34.
|Megan Khang
|9
|$170,144
|35.
|Stacy Lewis
|9
|$163,147
|36.
|Brittana Altomare
|8
|$161,224
|37.
|Jeongeun Lee6
|6
|$157,927
|38.
|Ashleugh Buhai
|8
|$148,470
|39.
|Nelly Korda
|3
|$130,449
|40.
|Chella Choi
|7
|$125,462
|41.
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|7
|$123,918
|42.
|Annie Park
|7
|$115,247
|43.
|A Lim Kim
|8
|$110,193
|44.
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|10
|$106,442
|45.
|Sei Young Kim
|4
|$105,314
|46.
|Matilda Castren
|8
|$105,073
|47.
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|7
|$100,437
|48.
|Stephanie Meadow
|7
|$99,060
|49.
|Perrine Delacour
|9
|$98,745
|50.
|Ayaka Furue
|8
|$96,975
