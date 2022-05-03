On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LPGA Money Leaders

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 2

Trn Money
1. Jennifer Kupcho 9 $864,897
2. Celine Boutier 9 $583,899
3. Danielle Kang 9 $554,040
4. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 8 $542,882
5. Jessica Korda 4 $541,946
6. Lydia Ko 7 $531,192
7. Hyo Joo Kim 5 $487,431
8. Jin Young Ko 5 $486,185
9. Atthaya Thitikul 9 $480,974
10. Brooke M. Henderson 9 $468,555
11. Lexi Thompson 4 $427,804
12. Nasa Hataoka 9 $406,606
13. Hinaka Shibuno 7 $384,451
14. Hannah Green 7 $371,270
15. Marina Alex 8 $369,704
16. Minjee Lee 6 $368,261
17. Patty Tavatanakit 8 $364,599
18. Xiyu Lin 8 $355,460
19. Leona Maguire 9 $329,679
20. Hye-Jin Choi 7 $321,912
21. Yuka Saso 9 $312,055
22. In Gee Chun 8 $272,591
23. Madelene Sagstrom 9 $268,559
24. Ryann O’Toole 8 $266,319
25. Inbee Park 9 $241,488
26. Amy Yang 8 $221,484
27. Sarah Schmelzel 9 $214,142
28. Charley Hull 7 $205,279
29. Gaby Lopez 9 $196,361
30. Na Rin An 7 $193,098
31. Georgia Hall 6 $186,434
32. Alison Lee 9 $177,267
33. Pajaree Anannarukarn 9 $176,249
34. Megan Khang 9 $170,144
35. Stacy Lewis 9 $163,147
36. Brittana Altomare 8 $161,224
37. Jeongeun Lee6 6 $157,927
38. Ashleugh Buhai 8 $148,470
39. Nelly Korda 3 $130,449
40. Chella Choi 7 $125,462
41. Maude-Aimee Leblanc 7 $123,918
42. Annie Park 7 $115,247
43. A Lim Kim 8 $110,193
44. Ariya Jutanugarn 10 $106,442
45. Sei Young Kim 4 $105,314
46. Matilda Castren 8 $105,073
47. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 7 $100,437
48. Stephanie Meadow 7 $99,060
49. Perrine Delacour 9 $98,745
50. Ayaka Furue 8 $96,975

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|10 Joint Base Charleston Tech Expo
5|10 Proactive Responses to the...
5|10 App Modernization Deep Dive with VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories