LPGA Money Leaders

Through May 2

Trn Money 1. Jennifer Kupcho 9 $864,897 2. Celine Boutier 9 $583,899 3. Danielle Kang 9 $554,040 4. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 8 $542,882 5. Jessica Korda 4 $541,946 6. Lydia Ko 7 $531,192 7. Hyo Joo Kim 5 $487,431 8. Jin Young Ko 5 $486,185 9. Atthaya Thitikul 9 $480,974 10. Brooke M. Henderson 9 $468,555 11. Lexi Thompson 4 $427,804 12. Nasa Hataoka 9 $406,606 13. Hinaka Shibuno 7 $384,451 14. Hannah Green 7 $371,270 15. Marina Alex 8 $369,704 16. Minjee Lee 6 $368,261 17. Patty Tavatanakit 8 $364,599 18. Xiyu Lin 8 $355,460 19. Leona Maguire 9 $329,679 20. Hye-Jin Choi 7 $321,912 21. Yuka Saso 9 $312,055 22. In Gee Chun 8 $272,591 23. Madelene Sagstrom 9 $268,559 24. Ryann O’Toole 8 $266,319 25. Inbee Park 9 $241,488 26. Amy Yang 8 $221,484 27. Sarah Schmelzel 9 $214,142 28. Charley Hull 7 $205,279 29. Gaby Lopez 9 $196,361 30. Na Rin An 7 $193,098 31. Georgia Hall 6 $186,434 32. Alison Lee 9 $177,267 33. Pajaree Anannarukarn 9 $176,249 34. Megan Khang 9 $170,144 35. Stacy Lewis 9 $163,147 36. Brittana Altomare 8 $161,224 37. Jeongeun Lee6 6 $157,927 38. Ashleugh Buhai 8 $148,470 39. Nelly Korda 3 $130,449 40. Chella Choi 7 $125,462 41. Maude-Aimee Leblanc 7 $123,918 42. Annie Park 7 $115,247 43. A Lim Kim 8 $110,193 44. Ariya Jutanugarn 10 $106,442 45. Sei Young Kim 4 $105,314 46. Matilda Castren 8 $105,073 47. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 7 $100,437 48. Stephanie Meadow 7 $99,060 49. Perrine Delacour 9 $98,745 50. Ayaka Furue 8 $96,975

