LPGA Money Leaders

Through May 15
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Jennifer Kupcho
|10
|$900,734
|2.
|Minjee Lee
|7
|$818,271
|3.
|Lexi Thompson
|6
|$700,994
|4.
|Celine Boutier
|10
|$599,903
|5.
|Lydia Ko
|8
|$577,558
|6.
|Danielle Kang
|9
|$554,040
|7.
|Atthaya Thitikul
|10
|$551,273
|8.
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|9
|$542,882
|9.
|Jessica Korda
|4
|$541,946
|10.
|Jin Young Ko
|6
|$522,022
|11.
|Nasa Hataoka
|10
|$499,339
|12.
|Hyo Joo Kim
|5
|$487,431
|13.
|Brooke M. Henderson
|9
|$468,555
|14.
|Madelene Sagstrom
|10
|$444,303
|15.
|Hye-Jin Choi
|8
|$392,211
|16.
|Xiyu Lin
|9
|$391,297
|17.
|Hinako Shibuno
|7
|$384,451
|18.
|Hannah Green
|7
|$371,270
|19.
|Marina Alex
|9
|$369,704
|20.
|Patta Tavatanakit
|8
|$364,599
|21.
|Yuka Saso
|10
|$358,421
|22.
|Leona Maguire
|10
|$329,679
|23.
|In Gee Chun
|9
|$300,178
|24.
|Ryann O’Toole
|9
|$293,906
|25.
|Sarah Schmelzel
|10
|$270,229
|26.
|Megan Khang
|10
|$262,877
|27.
|Inbee Park
|9
|$241,488
|28.
|Amy Yang
|9
|$237,488
|29.
|Charley Hull
|7
|$205,279
|30.
|Alison Lee
|10
|$204,854
|31.
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|10
|$203,836
|32.
|Angel Yin
|8
|$203,821
|33.
|Gaby Lopez
|9
|$196,361
|34.
|Na Rin An
|8
|$193,098
|35.
|Georgia Hall
|7
|$192,305
|36.
|Carlota Ciganda
|9
|$179,988
|37.
|Brittany Altomare
|9
|$170,647
|38.
|Stacy Lewis
|10
|$163,147
|39.
|Jeongeun Lee6
|6
|$157,927
|40.
|Ashleigh Buhai
|9
|$148,470
|41.
|Chella Choi
|8
|$146,700
|42.
|Ayaka Furue
|9
|$132,812
|43.
|Nelly Korda
|3
|$130,449
|44.
|A Lim Kim
|9
|$126,197
|45.
|Annie Park
|9
|$124,670
|46.
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|8
|$123,918
|47.
|Lauren Stephenson
|8
|$120,557
|48.
|Matilda Castren
|9
|$111,878
|49.
|Sei Young Kim
|5
|$111,521
|50.
|Ally Ewing
|8
|$111,133
