On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LPGA Money Leaders

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 16

Trn
Money

1.
Jennifer Kupcho
10
$900,734

2.
Minjee Lee
7
$818,271

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department,...

READ MORE

Through May 16

Trn Money
1. Jennifer Kupcho 10 $900,734
2. Minjee Lee 7 $818,271
3. Lexi Thompson 6 $700,994
4. Celine Boutier 10 $599,903
5. Lydia Ko 8 $577,558
6. Danielle Kang 9 $554,040
7. Atthaya Thitikul 10 $551,273
8. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 9 $542,882
9. Jessica Korda 4 $541,946
10. Jin Young Ko 6 $522,022
11. Nasa Hataoka 10 $499,339
12. Hyo Joo Kim 5 $487,431
13. Brooke M. Henderson 9 $468,555
14. Madelene Sagstrom 10 $444,303
15. Hye-Jin Choi 8 $392,211
16. Xiyu Lin 9 $391,297
17. Hinako Shibuno 7 $384,451
18. Hannah Green 7 $371,270
19. Marina Alex 9 $369,704
20. Patta Tavatanakit 8 $364,599
21. Yuka Saso 10 $358,421
22. Leona Maguire 10 $329,679
23. In Gee Chun 9 $300,178
24. Ryann O’Toole 9 $293,906
25. Sarah Schmelzel 10 $270,229
26. Megan Khang 10 $262,877
27. Inbee Park 9 $241,488
28. Amy Yang 9 $237,488
29. Charley Hull 7 $205,279
30. Alison Lee 10 $204,854
31. Pajaree Anannarukarn 10 $203,836
32. Angel Yin 8 $203,821
33. Gaby Lopez 9 $196,361
34. Na Rin An 8 $193,098
35. Georgia Hall 7 $192,305
36. Carlota Ciganda 9 $179,988
37. Brittany Altomare 9 $170,647
38. Stacy Lewis 10 $163,147
39. Jeongeun Lee6 6 $157,927
40. Ashleigh Buhai 9 $148,470
41. Chella Choi 8 $146,700
42. Ayaka Furue 9 $132,812
43. Nelly Korda 3 $130,449
44. A Lim Kim 9 $126,197
45. Annie Park 9 $124,670
46. Maude-Aimee Leblanc 8 $123,918
47. Lauren Stephenson 8 $120,557
48. Matilda Castren 9 $111,878
49. Sei Young Kim 5 $111,521
50. Ally Ewing 8 $111,133

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 PegaWorld iNspire
5|24 Minimize Public Sector Risk with an...
5|24 Avoiding Data Lockdown - Protecting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories