LPGA Money Leaders

Through May 22

Trn Money 1. Jennifer Kupcho 10 $900,734 2. Minjee Lee 7 $818,271 3. Lexi Thompson 6 $700,994 4. Celine Boutier 10 $599,903 5. Lydia Ko 8 $577,558 6. Danielle Kang 9 $554,040 7. Atthaya Thitikul 10 $551,273 8. Nanna Koerstz Madsen 9 $542,882 9. Jessica Korda 4 $541,946 10. Jin Young Ko 6 $522,022 11. Nasa Hataoka 10 $499,339 12. Hyo Joo Kim 5 $487,431 13. Brooke M. Henderson 9 $468,555 14. Madelene Sagstrom 10 $444,303 15. Hye-Jin Choi 8 $392,211 16. Xiyu Lin 9 $391,297 17. Hinako Shibuno 7 $384,451 18. Hannah Green 7 $371,270 19. Marina Alex 9 $369,704 20. Patta Tavatanakit 8 $364,599 21. Yuka Saso 10 $358,421 22. Leona Maguire 10 $329,679 23. In Gee Chun 9 $300,178 24. Ryann O’Toole 9 $293,906 25. Sarah Schmelzel 10 $270,229 26. Megan Khang 10 $262,877 27. Inbee Park 9 $241,488 28. Amy Yang 9 $237,488 29. Charley Hull 7 $205,279 30. Alison Lee 10 $204,854 31. Pajaree Anannarukarn 10 $203,836 32. Angel Yin 8 $203,821 33. Gaby Lopez 9 $196,361 34. Na Rin An 8 $193,098 35. Georgia Hall 7 $192,305 36. Carlota Ciganda 9 $179,988 37. Brittany Altomare 9 $170,647 38. Stacy Lewis 10 $163,147 39. Jeongeun Lee6 6 $157,927 40. Ashleigh Buhai 9 $148,470 41. Chella Choi 8 $146,700 42. Ayaka Furue 9 $132,812 43. Nelly Korda 3 $130,449 44. A Lim Kim 9 $126,197 45. Annie Park 9 $124,670 46. Maude-Aimee Leblanc 8 $123,918 47. Lauren Stephenson 8 $120,557 48. Matilda Castren 9 $111,878 49. Sei Young Kim 5 $111,521 50. Ally Ewing 8 $111,133

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.