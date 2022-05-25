LPGA Tour Bank of Hope Match Play Scores

Trending:
At Shadow Creek, Golf Course
Las Vegas
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72
First Round
GROUP 1
Wednesday

Minjee Lee def. Youngin Chun, 6 and 5.

Caroline Masson def. Brittany Altomare, 2 and 1.

GROUP 2
Wednesday

Tiffany Chan def. Atthaya Thitikul, 3 and 2.

Allison Lee vs. Amy Olson, tied.

GROUP 3
Wednesday

Allisen Corpuz def. Hyo Joo Kim, 3 and 2.

Matilda Castren vs. Sarah Schmelzel, tied.

GROUP 4
Wednesday

Kelly Tan def. Danielle Kang, 7 and 6.

Eun-Hee Ji def. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 4 and 2.

GROUP 5
Wednesday

Emma Talley def. Jennifer Kupcho, 2 and 1.

Lauren Stephenson def. Stacy Lewis, 1 up.

GROUP 6
Wednesday

Hannah Green def. Haeji Kang, 2 and 1.

Jenny Shin def. Sophia Popov, 2 and 1.

GROUP 7
Wednesday

Paula Reto def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 2 and 1.

Elizabeth Szokol def. Yealimi Noh, 2 and 1.

GROUP 8
Wednesday

Cheyenne Knight def. Gemma Dryburgh, 2 and 1.

Gaby Lopez def. Chella Choi 6 and 5.

GROUP 9
Wednesday

Joengeun Lee6 vs. Maude-Aimee Leblanc, tied.

Moriya Jutanugarn vs. Ashleigh Buhai, tied.

GROUP 10
Wednesday

Ayaka Furue vs. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, tied.

Carlota Ciganda def. Angel Yin, 2 up.

GROUP 11
Wednesday

Annie Park def. Georgia Hall, 2 and 1.

Perrine Delacour def. Mina Harigae, 4 and 3.

GROUP 12
Wednesday

Madelene Sagstrom def. Albane Valenzuela, 1 up.

Ryann O’Toole def. Wei-Ling Hsu, 1 up.

GROUP 13
Wednesday

Aditi Ashok def. Lizette Salas, 3 and 1.

Hye-Jin Choi def. Su Oh, 5 and 4.

GROUP 14
Wednesday

Lilia Vu def. Charley Hull 5 and 3.

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Esther Henseleit, 2 and 1.

GROUP 15
Wednesday

Jodi Ewart Shadoff def. Ally Ewing 6 and 5.

Jasmine Suwannapura def. So Yeon Ryu 5 and 3.

GROUP 16
Wednesday

A Lim Kim vs. Stephanie Meadow, tied.

Megan Khang vs. Andrea Lee, tied.

