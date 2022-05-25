LPGA Tour Bank of Hope Match Play Scores

At Shadow Creek, Golf CourseLas VegasPurse: $1.5 millionYardage: 6,804; Par: 72First RoundGROUP 1Wednesday
Minjee Lee def. Youngin Chun, 6 and 5.
Caroline Masson def. Brittany Altomare, 2 and 1.
GROUP 2Wednesday
Tiffany Chan def. Atthaya Thitikul, 3 and 2.
Allison Lee vs. Amy Olson, tied.
GROUP 3Wednesday
Allisen Corpuz def. Hyo Joo Kim, 3 and 2.
Matilda Castren vs. Sarah Schmelzel, tied.
GROUP 4Wednesday
Kelly Tan def. Danielle Kang, 7 and 6.
Eun-Hee Ji def....
READ MORE
|At Shadow Creek, Golf Course
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $1.5 million
|Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72
|First Round
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Minjee Lee def. Youngin Chun, 6 and 5.
Caroline Masson def. Brittany Altomare, 2 and 1.
Tiffany Chan def. Atthaya Thitikul, 3 and 2.
Allison Lee vs. Amy Olson, tied.
Allisen Corpuz def. Hyo Joo Kim, 3 and 2.
Matilda Castren vs. Sarah Schmelzel, tied.
Kelly Tan def. Danielle Kang, 7 and 6.
Eun-Hee Ji def. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 4 and 2.
Emma Talley def. Jennifer Kupcho, 2 and 1.
Lauren Stephenson def. Stacy Lewis, 1 up.
Hannah Green def. Haeji Kang, 2 and 1.
Jenny Shin def. Sophia Popov, 2 and 1.
Paula Reto def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 2 and 1.
Elizabeth Szokol def. Yealimi Noh, 2 and 1.
Cheyenne Knight def. Gemma Dryburgh, 2 and 1.
Gaby Lopez def. Chella Choi 6 and 5.
Joengeun Lee6 vs. Maude-Aimee Leblanc, tied.
Moriya Jutanugarn vs. Ashleigh Buhai, tied.
Ayaka Furue vs. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, tied.
Carlota Ciganda def. Angel Yin, 2 up.
Annie Park def. Georgia Hall, 2 and 1.
Perrine Delacour def. Mina Harigae, 4 and 3.
Madelene Sagstrom def. Albane Valenzuela, 1 up.
Ryann O’Toole def. Wei-Ling Hsu, 1 up.
Aditi Ashok def. Lizette Salas, 3 and 1.
Hye-Jin Choi def. Su Oh, 5 and 4.
Lilia Vu def. Charley Hull 5 and 3.
Ariya Jutanugarn def. Esther Henseleit, 2 and 1.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff def. Ally Ewing 6 and 5.
Jasmine Suwannapura def. So Yeon Ryu 5 and 3.
A Lim Kim vs. Stephanie Meadow, tied.
Megan Khang vs. Andrea Lee, tied.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.