AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .368; J.Crawford, Seattle, .363; Benintendi, Kansas City, .354; Bogaerts, Boston, .354; France, Seattle, .330; Kwan, Cleveland, .328; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Ramírez, Cleveland, .315; Anderson, Chicago, .313; Neuse, Oakland, .313.

RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Straw, Cleveland, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Ward, Los Angeles, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 17; Judge, New York, 17; Springer, Toronto, 17; Bogaerts, Boston, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 16; A.García, Texas, 16; O.Miller, Cleveland, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 16; Marsh, Los Angeles, 16; Bregman, Houston, 16; Tucker, Houston, 16; Stanton, New York, 16.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 34; France, Seattle, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 33; Devers, Boston, 31; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Benintendi, Kansas City, 29; Bichette, Toronto, 29; Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Hays, Baltimore, 27; Judge, New York, 27; N.Lowe, Texas, 27.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; J.Martinez, Boston, 9; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Espinal, Toronto, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Larnach, Minnesota, 8; 9 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Straw, Cleveland, 6; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 4; A.García, Texas, 4; Locastro, New York, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 3-1; J.López, Baltimore, 3-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.64; Wacha, Boston, 1.39; Manoah, Toronto, 1.45; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.63; Keller, Kansas City, 1.74; Verlander, Houston, 1.93; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.25; Gausman, Toronto, 2.27; Kluber, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Cease, Chicago, 39; Montas, Oakland, 37; Eovaldi, Boston, 32; Giolito, Chicago, 32; Manoah, Toronto, 32; Cortes Jr., New York, 31; Ray, Seattle, 31; Verlander, Houston, 31.

