AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .356; Benintendi, Kansas City, .354; J.Crawford, Seattle, .340; Anderson, Chicago, .337; Bogaerts, Boston, .337; France, Seattle, .324; Trout, Los Angeles, .321; Kwan, Cleveland, .319; Margot, Tampa Bay, .313; Franco, Tampa Bay, .312.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Ward, Los Angeles, 19; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; O.Miller, Cleveland, 18; Springer, Toronto, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Judge, New York, 17.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Tucker, Houston, 17; Suárez, Seattle, 17.

HITS_France, Seattle, 36; Bogaerts, Boston, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Franco, Tampa Bay, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 33; Anderson, Chicago, 31; Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Bichette, Toronto, 30; Benintendi, Kansas City, 29; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; Springer, Toronto, 29.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; Espinal, Toronto, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9; J.Martinez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; Bradley Jr., Boston, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; 9 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 1.36; Manoah, Toronto, 1.45; Keller, Kansas City, 1.74; Verlander, Houston, 1.93; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.25; Cease, Chicago, 2.38; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.57; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.76; Taillon, New York, 2.84.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 47; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Montas, Oakland, 37; Eovaldi, Boston, 36; Gilbert, Seattle, 33; Giolito, Chicago, 32; Manoah, Toronto, 32; Cortes Jr., New York, 31; Ray, Seattle, 31; Ed.Rodriguez, Detroit, 31; Verlander, Houston, 31.

