AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .354; Anderson, Chicago, .347; J.Crawford, Seattle, .340; Margot, Tampa Bay, .337; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; O.Miller, Cleveland, .333; Benintendi, Kansas City, .327; Franco, Tampa Bay, .317; Devers, Boston, .315; Hays, Baltimore, .312.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Judge, New York, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 20; Springer, Toronto, 20; Ward, Los Angeles, 20; Kwan, Cleveland, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Judge, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Marsh, Los Angeles, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Bregman, Houston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 39; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Anderson, Chicago, 35; Hays, Baltimore, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 33; Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Benintendi, Kansas City, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Springer, Toronto, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32.

DOUBLES_Espinal, Toronto, 11; Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; J.Martinez, Boston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Devers, Boston, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Hays, Baltimore, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Stanton, New York, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; 6 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Tucker, Houston, 7; Robert, Chicago, 6; Anderson, Chicago, 5; Margot, Tampa Bay, 5; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0.

ERA_Kopech, Chicago, 0.93; Gilbert, Seattle, 1.36; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Verlander, Houston, 1.55; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.74; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; Cease, Chicago, 2.38; Skubal, Detroit, 2.41.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 47; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Montas, Oakland, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Cole, New York, 37; Giolito, Chicago, 37; Eovaldi, Boston, 36; Verlander, Houston, 36.

