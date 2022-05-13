Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 12:17 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Anderson, Chicago, .333; J.Crawford, Seattle, .333; O.Miller, Cleveland, .333; France, Seattle, .325; Benintendi, Kansas City, .314; Devers, Boston, .313; Franco, Tampa Bay, .304; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; J.Martinez, Boston, .298.

RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Springer, Toronto, 21; Ward, Los Angeles, 21; Franco, Tampa Bay, 20; O.Miller, Cleveland, 20; 6 tied at 19.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Stanton, New York, 28; Judge, New York, 26; France, Seattle, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 21; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Peña, Houston, 20; Bregman, Houston, 20.

HITS_France, Seattle, 41; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; Franco, Tampa Bay, 38; Anderson, Chicago, 35; J.Crawford, Seattle, 35; Bichette, Toronto, 34; Hays, Baltimore, 34; Judge, New York, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 34.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

DOUBLES_Espinal, Toronto, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; J.Martinez, Boston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Hays, Baltimore, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9; LeMahieu, New York, 9.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 2; A.García, Texas, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Neuse, Oakland, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 11; Alvarez, Houston, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Stanton, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 7; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Springer, Toronto, 7; Seager, Texas, 7.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Tucker, Houston, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Robert, Chicago, 6; 10 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; Feyereisen, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0.

ERA_Kopech, Chicago, 0.93; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Verlander, Houston, 1.55; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.10; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.13; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.52; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.56; Cole, New York, 2.67; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.67.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 58; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Eovaldi, Boston, 42; Gilbert, Seattle, 42; Montas, Oakland, 41; Ray, Seattle, 41; Cole, New York, 37; Garcia, Houston, 37; Giolito, Chicago, 37.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories