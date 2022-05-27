AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .380; Anderson, Chicago, .363; Arraez, Minnesota, .347; Devers, Boston, .335; France, Seattle, .331; Benintendi, Kansas City, .329; Bogaerts, Boston, .319; Trout, Los Angeles, .319; Judge, New York, .313; Cabrera, Detroit, .300. RUNS_Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Devers, Boston, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Straw, Cleveland, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; J.Martinez, Boston, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 27. RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston,... READ MORE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .380; Anderson, Chicago, .363; Arraez, Minnesota, .347; Devers, Boston, .335; France, Seattle, .331; Benintendi, Kansas City, .329; Bogaerts, Boston, .319; Trout, Los Angeles, .319; Judge, New York, .313; Cabrera, Detroit, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Devers, Boston, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Straw, Cleveland, 30; Bogaerts, Boston, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; J.Martinez, Boston, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 27.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; A.García, Texas, 27.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 62; France, Seattle, 59; Anderson, Chicago, 57; J.Martinez, Boston, 54; Bogaerts, Boston, 52; Benintendi, Kansas City, 51; Judge, New York, 51; Mancini, Baltimore, 46; J.Crawford, Seattle, 45; Frazier, Seattle, 45; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 45.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 17; J.Martinez, Boston, 16; Gurriel, Houston, 14; K.Hernández, Boston, 14; Espinal, Toronto, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Bradley Jr., Boston, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; S.Murphy, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 6 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 13; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 10; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cortes, New York, 4-1; Cole, New York, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; Urquidy, Houston, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.22; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.60; Manoah, Toronto, 1.62; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.70; Cortes, New York, 1.70; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.06; Gausman, Toronto, 2.25; Skubal, Detroit, 2.44; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.60; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 74; Cease, Chicago, 71; Ray, Seattle, 68; Montas, Oakland, 66; Gausman, Toronto, 65; Cole, New York, 62; Cortes, New York, 61; Gilbert, Seattle, 55; Skubal, Detroit, 55; Eovaldi, Boston, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53.

