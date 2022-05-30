AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .379; Arraez, Minnesota, .360; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Devers, Boston, .345; France, Seattle, .342; Bogaerts, Boston, .328; Benintendi, Kansas City, .327; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Judge, New York, .309; J.Crawford, Seattle, .306. RUNS_Devers, Boston, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Straw, Cleveland, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; J.Martinez, Boston, 30; Springer, Toronto, 29; Ward, Los Angeles, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland,... READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_J.Martinez, Boston, .379; Arraez, Minnesota, .360; Anderson, Chicago, .356; Devers, Boston, .345; France, Seattle, .342; Bogaerts, Boston, .328; Benintendi, Kansas City, .327; Trout, Los Angeles, .310; Judge, New York, .309; J.Crawford, Seattle, .306.

RUNS_Devers, Boston, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Straw, Cleveland, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; J.Martinez, Boston, 30; Springer, Toronto, 29; Ward, Los Angeles, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 70; France, Seattle, 65; Anderson, Chicago, 58; Bogaerts, Boston, 58; J.Martinez, Boston, 58; Benintendi, Kansas City, 55; Judge, New York, 54; Mancini, Baltimore, 51; Arraez, Minnesota, 50; Bichette, Toronto, 50.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 19; J.Martinez, Boston, 17; K.Hernández, Boston, 15; Bradley Jr., Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 14; S.Murphy, Oakland, 14; Espinal, Toronto, 13; Sánchez, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Ward, Los Angeles, 10; Walsh, Los Angeles, 10; Seager, Texas, 10.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; Anderson, Chicago, 8; White, Texas, 8; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2.

ERA_M.Pérez, Texas, 1.60; Cortes, New York, 1.70; Manoah, Toronto, 1.77; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.01; Verlander, Houston, 2.03; Gausman, Toronto, 2.25; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.29; Skubal, Detroit, 2.44; Taillon, New York, 2.49; McKenzie, Cleveland, 2.65.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 81; Cease, Chicago, 76; Cole, New York, 72; Ray, Seattle, 68; Montas, Oakland, 66; Gausman, Toronto, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Cortes, New York, 61; Gilbert, Seattle, 60; Eovaldi, Boston, 59.

