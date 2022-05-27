On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Marchand has surgery on hips, to miss start of ’22-23 season

The Associated Press
May 27, 2022 7:29 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season.

The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips.

Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes.

