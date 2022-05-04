Margot’s two-run single puts Rays past slumping A’s 3-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Manuel Margot broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays blanked the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.

Margot came up with the bases loaded and two outs against A’s reliever Zach Jackson (0-1) and served an opposite-field single to right, scoring Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.

Domingo Acevedo balked in another run to make it 3-0.

Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Andrew Kittredge pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save.

Both starting pitchers were dominant, though neither earned a decision. Corey Kluber had seven strikeouts for Tampa Bay. Oakland’s Frankie Montas fanned six.

The Athletics finished their homestand 0-6, getting outscored 38-20. It was their first winless homestand of at least six games since 1956, when the franchise was in Kansas City.

UNSUCCESSFUL CHALLENGE

Prior to Margot’s two-run single, Brandon Lowe came to the plate with runners on first and third and was hit by a pitch. The A’s challenged the ruling, but the call was upheld.

ATTENDANCE WOES

The A’s drew a crowd of 4,838 and a combined 10,096 during the three-game series. Oakland is last in the majors in average attendance following offseason trades of stars Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: C Francisco Mejía, on the COVID-19 injured list since April 22, is expected to return for the next series in Seattle.

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin is being evaluated for shoulder tightness. If he is forced to miss his scheduled start Friday, LHP Zach Logue would pitch in his place. … C Stephen Vogt (sprained right knee) played catch Tuesday and has resumed other baseball activities. … OF Ramón Laureano is on track to rejoin the team Sunday when first eligible to return from his 80-game PED suspension.

ROSTER MOVES

Rays: RHP Robert Dugger, designated for assignment Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (1-2, 3.00 ERA) opens a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday night.

Athletics: Following an off day, Oakland begins a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday. Irvin (2-1, 2.93) is still listed as the probable starter, despite dealing with shoulder tightness.

