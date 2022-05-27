Mariners host the Astros to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (29-16, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-27, fifth in the AL West) Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (6-1, 1.22 ERA, .72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -200, Mariners +169; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros on Friday to begin a three-game series. Seattle has a... READ MORE

Houston Astros (29-16, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-27, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (6-1, 1.22 ERA, .72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -200, Mariners +169; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has a 10-9 record at home and an 18-27 record overall. Mariners hitters are batting a collective .233, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Houston has a 15-10 record in road games and a 29-16 record overall. The Astros are 14-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Friday for the seventh time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 12 home runs while slugging .551. Kyle Tucker is 6-for-32 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Astros: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

