Mariners put RHP Steckenrider on restricted list, add Elías

TORONTO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners put right-hander Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list before Monday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays and called up left-hander Roenis Elías from Triple-A Tacoma.

To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days before entry.

Players who go on the restricted list because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Steckenrider is 0-1 with two saves and a 4.85 ERA in 14 relief appearances.

The three-game series beginning Monday is Seattle’s only regular-season visit to Toronto.

Elías signed a minor league contract with the Mariners on April 1. He previously pitched for Seattle in 2014 and ‘15, and again in 2018 and ’19. He also has pitched for Boston and Washington.

Elías, 33, last pitched in the majors with the Nationals in 2019. He had a 4.30 ERA in one start and 10 relief appearances at Triple-A Tacoma, striking out 11 and walking four in 14 2/3 innings.

