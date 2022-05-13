On Air: America in the Morning
Sports News

Mariners visit the Mets to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:55 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (14-18, third in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (22-11, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.92 ERA, .95 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -221, Mariners +182; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to open a three-game series.

New York has a 9-5 record at home and a 22-11 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .253, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Seattle is 14-18 overall and 9-7 at home. The Mariners have hit 31 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has five doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBI for the Mets. Mark Canha is 7-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has five home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .325 for the Mariners. Adam Frazier is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by one run

Mariners: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (tricep), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (back), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Festa: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

