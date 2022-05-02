Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marlins host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-9, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, .60 ERA, .67 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-0, .39 ERA, .73 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -155, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to open a three-game series.

Miami is 6-4 at home and 12-9 overall. The Marlins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .325.

Arizona is 5-7 in home games and 10-13 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 5-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 9-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Pavin Smith has four doubles and a home run for the Diamondbacks. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-23 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .188 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News