Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mavericks force Game 7 with Suns; Heat beat 76ers to advance

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 12:21 am
2 min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals.

The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix.

The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with Doncic, their three-time All-Star.

The two losses came against the Clippers the past two seasons, including Game 7 in Los Angeles last year after the visitors won the first six games, a first in the playoffs. Dallas is playing beyond the first round for the first time since winning the title 11 years ago.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

The Suns, seeking a second consecutive trip to the West finals, are going the distance in a series for the first time in two postseasons with Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The previous three went six, including Phoenix’s loss to Milwaukee last year in the NBA Finals.

The top-seeded Suns were held to a season low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series.

Booker scored 19 points but was shut out from 3-point range (0 of 4) while going 6 of 17. Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Paul added 13 points.

HEAT 99, 76ERS 90

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Miami advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, beating Philadelphia in Game 6.

The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The defending champion Bucks lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Miami reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge after he left the 76ers after the 2018-19 season. He scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control.

Joel Embiid scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories