Medvedev loses to Gasquet in Geneva in return from injury

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 2:17 pm
GENEVA (AP) — Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost his comeback match Tuesday after a six-week injury layoff, beaten 6-2, 7-6 (5) by Richard Gasquet in the second round at the Geneva Open.

Medvedev, who underwent hernia surgery last month, cautioned Sunday he was often a slow starter on clay courts. So it proved in his first match on the surface this season, in the last tournament before the French Open.

Medvedev double-faulted for the seventh time on Gasquet’s first match point.

Unlike Medvedev, Gasquet has won titles on clay in his career and the 35-year-old Frenchman frustrated his top-seeded opponent in an assured first set.

Medvedev had three double-faults when his serve was broken to open the second set, and he broke a racket on the court in the next game.

Medvedev leveled at 3-3 and clinched the next game at love with a second-service ace.

In the tiebreaker, Medvedev twice recovered from being a mini-break down before his serve faltered again.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories