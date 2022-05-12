Memphis to spend up to $200 million renovating Liberty Bowl

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 11:57 am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the University of Memphis will be spending at least $150 million to renovate and renovate the home of the annual Liberty Bowl before the 2025 season.

The renovation announced Thursday could reach $200 million for the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis studied options of renovating the current stadium or building a new one. The renovation project also could help make Memphis more attractive to a Power Five conference looking to expand.

“It will optimize our position in the rapidly evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics in a more manageable and efficient timeframe,” Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said. “This is the most strategically achievable option for us to pursue and make a game-changing impact at a critical time for our program.”

The project plans to change the west side with new premium seating options, a hospitality halo space around the stadium, adding family boxes in the north end zone area and party deck patios for students in the south end.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

