Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist.

The Mets say McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone.

The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Catcher Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

