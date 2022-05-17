Mets play the Cardinals in first of 4-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (19-15, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (23-13, first in the NL East) New York; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Cardinals +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a four-game series.

New York has gone 10-7 in home games and 23-13 overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .250, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 10-8 record in home games and a 19-15 record overall. The Cardinals are 13-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has six doubles and eight home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 7-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .312 batting average, and has 12 doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 29 RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

