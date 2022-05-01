Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (11-11, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-6, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA, .76 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has gone 8-5 at home and 11-11 overall. The Phillies have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 11-for-38 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber ranks second on the Phillies with eight extra base hits (three doubles and five home runs). Odubel Herrera is 7-for-18 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: day-to-day (arm), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

