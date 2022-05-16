Miami 8, Washington 2

Washington
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|16
|7
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Y.Hernandez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Strnge-Gordon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Washington
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|Miami
|040
|000
|40x
|—
|8
E_Thomas (1), Arano (1), Bass (1). DP_Washington 3, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 7. 2B_De La Cruz 2 (3), Stallings (2), Cooper (8), Chisholm Jr. (7). HR_García (3). SB_Robles (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez L,2-3
|3
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Voth
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Arano
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ramírez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara W,3-2
|8
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Bass
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Voth pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Alcantara 2 (Ruiz,Robles).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:01. A_6,601 (36,742).
