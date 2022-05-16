Trending:
Miami 8, Washington 2

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 9:56 pm
< a min read
      

Washington

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 36 8 16 7
C.Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 5 1 3 1
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 5 1 2 0
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 Soler lf 5 1 2 2
Y.Hernandez dh 4 1 1 1 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 García rf 4 1 2 2
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Anderson 3b 2 1 0 0
Thomas lf 4 0 1 1 De La Cruz cf 4 1 3 0
Strnge-Gordon ss 4 0 0 0 González ss 3 1 1 2
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 1 2 0
Washington 100 000 001 2
Miami 040 000 40x 8

E_Thomas (1), Arano (1), Bass (1). DP_Washington 3, Miami 0. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 7. 2B_De La Cruz 2 (3), Stallings (2), Cooper (8), Chisholm Jr. (7). HR_García (3). SB_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sanchez L,2-3 3 2-3 8 4 4 3 2
Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Voth 1 3 2 2 0 0
Arano 1 4 2 2 0 2
Ramírez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Alcantara W,3-2 8 3 1 1 1 5
Bass 1 2 1 0 0 1

Voth pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Alcantara 2 (Ruiz,Robles).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:01. A_6,601 (36,742).

