Sports News

Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Washington Nationals (12-25, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-19, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-6, 7.03 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Marlins: Cody Poteet (0-0, .55 ERA, .98 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -165, Nationals +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Miami is 8-9 in home games and 16-19 overall. The Marlins have the eighth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.42.

Washington has gone 5-15 at home and 12-25 overall. The Nationals have an 8-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has four doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Yadiel Hernandez has eight doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 8-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (illness), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories