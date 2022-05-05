On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

The Associated Press
May 5, 2022 5:05 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 9 5 1 11
Friedl rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111
b-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Drury 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241
Stephenson c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .263
Moran 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .190
Reynolds ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357
Dawson dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 10 2 15
Urías 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .444
Yelich lf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .247
Adames ss 4 3 2 4 1 0 .235
Tellez 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .275
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Narváez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .226
Taylor cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .204
Peterson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .188
Hiura dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .216
Cincinnati 300 110 000_5 9 0
Milwaukee 332 000 02x_10 12 1

a-flied out for Dawson in the 9th. b-flied out for Friedl in the 9th.

E_Narváez (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR_Stephenson (3), off Houser; Urías (1), off Greene; Yelich (4), off Greene; Adames (7), off Greene; Taylor (1), off Greene; Hiura (2), off Greene; Adames (8), off Warren. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (8), Moran 2 (9), Drury (10), Urías (2), Yelich 2 (16), Tellez (22), Adames 4 (21), Taylor (5), Hiura (5). SB_Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, Moran 2); Milwaukee 4 (Taylor, Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 11; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Drury, Pham, Moran.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene, L, 1-4 2 2-3 9 8 8 1 7 76 8.71
Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.48
Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 6.23
Diehl 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.00
Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.75
Warren 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 10.29
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, W, 3-2 5 7 5 4 1 6 92 3.42
Gott, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.74
Boxberger, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.08
Williams, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.48
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.08

HBP_Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:05. A_21,715 (41,900).

Top Stories