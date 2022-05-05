Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 9 5 1 11 Friedl rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111 b-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Drury 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .231 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .241 Stephenson c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .263 Moran 1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .190 Reynolds ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357 Dawson dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Almora Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 12 10 2 15 Urías 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .444 Yelich lf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .247 Adames ss 4 3 2 4 1 0 .235 Tellez 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .275 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Narváez c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .226 Taylor cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .204 Peterson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .188 Hiura dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .216

Cincinnati 300 110 000_5 9 0 Milwaukee 332 000 02x_10 12 1

a-flied out for Dawson in the 9th. b-flied out for Friedl in the 9th.

E_Narváez (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR_Stephenson (3), off Houser; Urías (1), off Greene; Yelich (4), off Greene; Adames (7), off Greene; Taylor (1), off Greene; Hiura (2), off Greene; Adames (8), off Warren. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (8), Moran 2 (9), Drury (10), Urías (2), Yelich 2 (16), Tellez (22), Adames 4 (21), Taylor (5), Hiura (5). SB_Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, Moran 2); Milwaukee 4 (Taylor, Renfroe, Urías 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 11; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Drury, Pham, Moran.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene, L, 1-4 2 2-3 9 8 8 1 7 76 8.71 Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.48 Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 6.23 Diehl 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.00 Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 6.75 Warren 1 2 2 2 0 2 22 10.29

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, W, 3-2 5 7 5 4 1 6 92 3.42 Gott, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.74 Boxberger, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.08 Williams, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.48 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.08

HBP_Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:05. A_21,715 (41,900).

