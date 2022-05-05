Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Cincinnati Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 36 10 12 10 Friedl rf 4 1 1 0 Urías 2b 4 1 1 1 Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 3 3 2 Drury 2b 5 0 1 1 Adames ss 4 3 2 4 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 5 0 2 1 Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 2 2 2 Narváez c 2 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 0 1 2 Taylor cf 4 1 1 1 Reynolds ss 4 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 4 1 2 0 Dawson dh 3 0 0 0 Hiura dh 4 1 1 1 Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 4 1 2 0

Cincinnati 300 110 000 — 5 Milwaukee 332 000 02x — 10

E_Narváez (3). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Moustakas (2), Tellez 2 (7), Yelich (6), Peterson (1). HR_Stephenson (3), Urías (1), Yelich (4), Adames 2 (8), Taylor (1), Hiura (2). SB_Stephenson (1), Peterson (3), Yelich (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Greene L,1-4 2 2-3 9 8 8 1 7 Cessa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 3 Diehl 1 0 0 0 0 1 Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 0 Warren 1 2 2 2 0 2

Milwaukee Houser W,3-2 5 7 5 4 1 6 Gott H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Boxberger H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Williams H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1 Milner 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Cessa (Urías), Santillan (Narváez). WP_Greene.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:05. A_21,715 (41,900).

