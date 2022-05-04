Trending:
Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

May 4, 2022 11:46 pm
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 3 12
Friedl cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .071
Drury 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .233
Pham lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .247
Moustakas dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .235
Stephenson 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Moran 1b-3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .184
K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Lopez 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250
Reynolds rf-p 4 0 1 1 0 1 .500
Garcia c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 18 17 18 9 6
Wong 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .220
a-Hiura ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Adames ss 3 2 0 0 2 1 .223
Yelich lf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .226
Peterson lf 0 1 0 1 1 0 .159
McCutchen dh 5 2 4 4 1 0 .242
Tellez 1b 6 2 4 8 0 1 .267
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .233
Taylor rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Urías 3b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .600
Cain cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .196
Caratini c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .240
Cincinnati 200 010 001_4 7 2
Milwaukee 204 012 45x_18 17 0

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

E_Gutierrez 2 (2). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B_Friedl (1). HR_Wong (1), off Gutierrez; Tellez (6), off Gutierrez; Tellez (7), off Moreta. RBIs_Moustakas (5), Moran (7), Drury (9), Reynolds (1), Wong (9), McCutchen 4 (14), Tellez 8 (21), Caratini 2 (3), Yelich 2 (14), Peterson (4). SB_K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF_Moran, Drury, Caratini.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Drury, K.Farmer, Reynolds 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Tellez, Taylor 2, Caratini). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 9 for 20.

Runners moved up_Moran, Garcia, Caratini 2. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Lopez, Moran).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gutierrez, L, 0-5 4 1-3 8 7 7 2 2 87 8.86
Moreta 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 31 5.11
B.Farmer 1 3 4 4 1 1 41 6.75
Strickland 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 7.45
Sims 2-3 1 5 5 4 1 34 15.75
Reynolds 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, W, 1-1 5 5 3 3 2 7 98 5.09
Gott, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.93
Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.89
Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.35
Suter 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 1-1, Strickland 2-2, Reynolds 3-3, Gott 2-0. HBP_Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:46. A_25,413 (41,900).

