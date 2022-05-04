Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 3 12 Friedl cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .071 Drury 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .233 Pham lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .247 Moustakas dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .235 Stephenson 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Moran 1b-3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .184 K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Lopez 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .250 Reynolds rf-p 4 0 1 1 0 1 .500 Garcia c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 18 17 18 9 6 Wong 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .220 a-Hiura ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Adames ss 3 2 0 0 2 1 .223 Yelich lf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .226 Peterson lf 0 1 0 1 1 0 .159 McCutchen dh 5 2 4 4 1 0 .242 Tellez 1b 6 2 4 8 0 1 .267 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .233 Taylor rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Urías 3b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .600 Cain cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .196 Caratini c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .240

Cincinnati 200 010 001_4 7 2 Milwaukee 204 012 45x_18 17 0

a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.

E_Gutierrez 2 (2). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B_Friedl (1). HR_Wong (1), off Gutierrez; Tellez (6), off Gutierrez; Tellez (7), off Moreta. RBIs_Moustakas (5), Moran (7), Drury (9), Reynolds (1), Wong (9), McCutchen 4 (14), Tellez 8 (21), Caratini 2 (3), Yelich 2 (14), Peterson (4). SB_K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF_Moran, Drury, Caratini.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Drury, K.Farmer, Reynolds 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Tellez, Taylor 2, Caratini). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 9 for 20.

Runners moved up_Moran, Garcia, Caratini 2. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Lopez, Moran).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gutierrez, L, 0-5 4 1-3 8 7 7 2 2 87 8.86 Moreta 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 31 5.11 B.Farmer 1 3 4 4 1 1 41 6.75 Strickland 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 7.45 Sims 2-3 1 5 5 4 1 34 15.75 Reynolds 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, W, 1-1 5 5 3 3 2 7 98 5.09 Gott, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.93 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.89 Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.35 Suter 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 1-1, Strickland 2-2, Reynolds 3-3, Gott 2-0. HBP_Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:46. A_25,413 (41,900).

