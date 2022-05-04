Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|12
|
|Friedl cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Drury 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Stephenson 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Moran 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.184
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Lopez 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Reynolds rf-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|18
|17
|18
|9
|6
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Hiura ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.223
|Yelich lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.226
|Peterson lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.159
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|6
|2
|4
|8
|0
|1
|.267
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Taylor rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Urías 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.600
|Cain cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Cincinnati
|200
|010
|001_4
|7
|2
|Milwaukee
|204
|012
|45x_18
|17
|0
a-struck out for Wong in the 8th.
E_Gutierrez 2 (2). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B_Friedl (1). HR_Wong (1), off Gutierrez; Tellez (6), off Gutierrez; Tellez (7), off Moreta. RBIs_Moustakas (5), Moran (7), Drury (9), Reynolds (1), Wong (9), McCutchen 4 (14), Tellez 8 (21), Caratini 2 (3), Yelich 2 (14), Peterson (4). SB_K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF_Moran, Drury, Caratini.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Drury, K.Farmer, Reynolds 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Tellez, Taylor 2, Caratini). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 9 for 20.
Runners moved up_Moran, Garcia, Caratini 2. GIDP_Renfroe.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Lopez, Moran).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, L, 0-5
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|87
|8.86
|Moreta
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|31
|5.11
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|41
|6.75
|Strickland
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.45
|Sims
|
|2-3
|1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|34
|15.75
|Reynolds
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 1-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|98
|5.09
|Gott, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.93
|Gustave
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.89
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.35
|Suter
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 1-1, Strickland 2-2, Reynolds 3-3, Gott 2-0. HBP_Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:46. A_25,413 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.