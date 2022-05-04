Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|39
|18
|17
|18
|
|Friedl cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Drury 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hiura ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Stephenson 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|Moran 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|6
|2
|4
|8
|
|Lopez 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds rf-p
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taylor rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cain cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cincinnati
|200
|010
|001
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|204
|012
|45x
|—
|18
E_Gutierrez 2 (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B_Friedl (1). HR_Wong (1), Tellez 2 (7). SB_K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF_Moran (3), Drury (1), Caratini (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez L,0-5
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Moreta
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|B.Farmer
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Strickland
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims
|
|2-3
|1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Reynolds
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta W,1-1
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Gott H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gustave
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suter
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
B.Farmer pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:46. A_25,413 (41,900).
