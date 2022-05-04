Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 39 18 17 18 Friedl cf 5 1 1 0 Wong 2b 5 1 1 1 Drury 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 Hiura ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Pham lf 2 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 2 0 0 Moustakas dh 4 0 2 1 Yelich lf 4 3 2 2 Stephenson 1b 0 0 0 0 Peterson lf 0 1 0 1 Moran 1b-3b 2 0 0 1 McCutchen dh 5 2 4 4 K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 6 2 4 8 Lopez 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Reynolds rf-p 4 0 1 1 Taylor rf 1 1 0 0 Garcia c 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 2 2 0 Cain cf 3 2 2 0 Caratini c 4 1 1 2

Cincinnati 200 010 001 — 4 Milwaukee 204 012 45x — 18

E_Gutierrez 2 (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Reynolds (2), Yelich (5), McCutchen (5), Tellez (5). 3B_Friedl (1). HR_Wong (1), Tellez 2 (7). SB_K.Farmer (2), Pham (2). SF_Moran (3), Drury (1), Caratini (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gutierrez L,0-5 4 1-3 8 7 7 2 2 Moreta 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 B.Farmer 1 3 4 4 1 1 Strickland 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sims 2-3 1 5 5 4 1 Reynolds 1-3 2 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee Peralta W,1-1 5 5 3 3 2 7 Gott H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Gustave 1 0 0 0 0 2 Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1 Suter 1 2 1 1 0 0

B.Farmer pitched to 6 batters in the 7th, Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Gutierrez 2 (Cain,Adames). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:46. A_25,413 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.