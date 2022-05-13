Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|1
|14
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Taylor ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Peterson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.212
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|9
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|García rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|De La Cruz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001_2
|6
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|1
a-singled for Tellez in the 9th.
E_Anderson (4). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Miami 2. 2B_Cain (3). HR_Wong (2), off López; Aguilar (4), off Burnes. RBIs_Wong (11), Peterson (8), Aguilar (15). CS_Stallings (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Tellez, Caratini 3); Miami 1 (García). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Miami 0 for 1.
GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Peterson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|95
|1.77
|Williams, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.25
|Hader, S, 13-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11
|99
|1.05
|Okert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.89
|Scott, L, 0-1
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.38
|Bender
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Bender 3-1. HBP_Scott (Urías).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:53. A_9,110 (36,742).
