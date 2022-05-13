Trending:
Sports News

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 9:50 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 6 2 1 14
Wong 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208
Yelich lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .259
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
a-Taylor ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Peterson 1b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .212
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .192
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 0 9
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .266
Soler lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .180
Cooper dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
García rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
De La Cruz rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Sánchez cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .262
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Milwaukee 100 000 001_2 6 0
Miami 001 000 000_1 5 1

a-singled for Tellez in the 9th.

E_Anderson (4). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Miami 2. 2B_Cain (3). HR_Wong (2), off López; Aguilar (4), off Burnes. RBIs_Wong (11), Peterson (8), Aguilar (15). CS_Stallings (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Tellez, Caratini 3); Miami 1 (García). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Miami 0 for 1.

GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Peterson).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes 7 5 1 1 0 7 95 1.77
Williams, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.25
Hader, S, 13-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 7 3 1 1 0 11 99 1.05
Okert 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.89
Scott, L, 0-1 0 2 1 1 0 0 10 4.38
Bender 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Bender 3-1. HBP_Scott (Urías).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:53. A_9,110 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

Top Stories