Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 4:36 pm
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 3 3 4 11
McCutchen lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Taylor rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .252
Tellez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .241
Hiura 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .274
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Mathias 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Wong ph-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Peterson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Caratini c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .207
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 15
Morel 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Contreras c 2 1 2 1 2 0 .264
Happ cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Schwindel dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Wisdom 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Velazquez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205
b-Hoerner ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Simmons ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Milwaukee 000 110 010_3 3 0
Chicago 000 100 000_1 6 1

a-hit by pitch for Mathias in the 7th. b-struck out for Rivas in the 7th.

E_Morel (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Tellez (12). HR_Caratini (3), off Espinoza; Taylor (6), off Hughes; Contreras (7), off Ashby. RBIs_Tellez (35), Caratini (7), Taylor (22), Contreras (16). SB_Morel (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Cain); Chicago 1 (Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 2; Chicago 1 for 5.

GIDP_Simmons, Happ.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Caratini, Hiura; Peterson, Urías, Hiura).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashby, W, 1-3 6 5 1 1 2 12 100 2.70
Boxberger, H, 11 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.45
Hader, S, 18-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 3 0 0 0 1 3 49 3.80
Espinoza, L, 0-1 4 2 2 2 3 6 84 4.50
Hughes 2 1 1 1 0 2 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-0. HBP_Espinoza 2 (Urías,Wong).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:52. A_28,620 (41,649).

