Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
3
3
4
11
McCutchen lf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.221
Urías ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.253
Taylor rf
3
2
1
1
|Milwaukee
|000
|110
|010_3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|1
a-hit by pitch for Mathias in the 7th. b-struck out for Rivas in the 7th.
E_Morel (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Tellez (12). HR_Caratini (3), off Espinoza; Taylor (6), off Hughes; Contreras (7), off Ashby. RBIs_Tellez (35), Caratini (7), Taylor (22), Contreras (16). SB_Morel (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Cain); Chicago 1 (Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 2; Chicago 1 for 5.
GIDP_Simmons, Happ.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Caratini, Hiura; Peterson, Urías, Hiura).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, W, 1-3
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|12
|100
|2.70
|Boxberger, H, 11
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Hader, S, 18-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|3.80
|Espinoza, L, 0-1
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|6
|84
|4.50
|Hughes
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-0. HBP_Espinoza 2 (Urías,Wong).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Adam Beck.
T_2:52. A_28,620 (41,649).
