Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6

Atlanta
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
42
...
READ MORE
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|6
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Duvall cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson ph-3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|000
|11
|—
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|201
|001
|12
|—
|7
E_Wong (6). DP_Atlanta 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Olson (15), Renfroe (7), Brosseau (1). 3B_Wong (3). HR_Riley (8), Ozuna (7), Hiura (3). SB_Peterson (6), Yelich (5). SF_Renfroe (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Strider H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen BS,9-10
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|O’Day BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Chavez L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Gott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perdomo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kelley W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Burnes 2 (Acuña Jr.,Swanson). WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_4:03. A_27,014 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.