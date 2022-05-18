On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 5:28 pm
Atlanta

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
42
Atlanta Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 6 10 5 Totals 38 7 10 7
Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 0 0 Wong 2b 5 0 1 1
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 Urías ss 4 1 1 0
Riley 3b 5 1 2 3 Yelich lf 5 1 1 0
Ozuna dh 5 1 2 1 Renfroe rf 3 1 2 1
Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 Taylor cf 5 1 2 1
d’Arnaud c 5 0 1 1 Tellez dh 4 0 1 1
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 1
Duvall cf 5 0 0 0 Peterson ph-3b 1 2 0 0
Demeritte lf 4 0 0 0 Hiura 1b 5 1 1 2
Heredia lf 1 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 004 000 000 11 6
Milwaukee 000 201 001 12 7

E_Wong (6). DP_Atlanta 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Olson (15), Renfroe (7), Brosseau (1). 3B_Wong (3). HR_Riley (8), Ozuna (7), Hiura (3). SB_Peterson (6), Yelich (5). SF_Renfroe (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried 6 7 3 3 2 6
Strider H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Smith H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jansen BS,9-10 1 1 1 1 1 0
O’Day BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
Chavez L,0-1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0
Milwaukee
Burnes 6 7 4 4 0 5
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 2
Perdomo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3
Milner 1 0 1 0 1 1
Kelley W,1-0 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Burnes 2 (Acuña Jr.,Swanson). WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_4:03. A_27,014 (41,900).

Top Stories