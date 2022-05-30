On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 4:36 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 7 7 2 8
Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224
Urías ss 4 2 1 3 0 1 .261
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Narváez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275
Hiura dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .254
Peterson rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .218
a-McCutchen ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Brosseau 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 12 6 5 12
Morel 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .289
Contreras dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .254
1-Simmons pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Schwindel 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .230
Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .227
Hoerner ss 5 0 3 3 0 0 .298
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .130
b-Happ ph-lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .255
Velazquez rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
c-Rivas ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Higgins c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .211
Ortega cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .243
Milwaukee 001 102 300_7 7 1
Chicago 002 200 200_6 12 2

a-grounded out for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (5), Frazier (1), Wisdom (4). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 11. 2B_Wong (7), Morel (3), Wisdom (10). HR_Peterson (5), off Swarmer; Taylor (5), off Swarmer; Urías (5), off Norris; Higgins (1), off Kelley; Ortega (2), off Kelley. RBIs_Peterson (13), Hiura (13), Taylor 2 (21), Urías 3 (11), Hoerner 3 (16), Higgins (4), Ortega (7), Happ (26). SB_Hoerner 2 (5), Simmons (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Chicago 9 (Wisdom 3, Higgins, Rivas, Contreras, Velazquez 3). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 4; Chicago 2 for 17.

Runners moved up_Schwindel, Contreras, Happ. GIDP_McCutchen, Contreras.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Schwindel).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Small 2 2-3 4 2 2 4 4 69 6.75
Kelley 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 21 4.15
Sánchez, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Gott, H, 7 1 3 2 2 0 1 17 3.50
Williams, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 3.32
Hader, S, 17-17 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Swarmer 6 5 4 1 1 6 92 1.50
Norris, L, 0-3 2 2 3 3 1 1 42 5.82
Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 3-0. HBP_Norris (Hiura). WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:17. A_39,305 (41,649).

Top Stories