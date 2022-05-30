Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
7
7
7
2
8
Wong 2b
3
1
1
0
1
1
.224
Urías ss
4
2
1
3
0
1
.261
Yelich lf
4
0
0
0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|5
|12
|
|Morel 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Contreras dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|1-Simmons pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.298
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.130
|b-Happ ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Velazquez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Rivas ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Higgins c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Ortega cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Milwaukee
|001
|102
|300_7
|7
|1
|Chicago
|002
|200
|200_6
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
E_Brosseau (5), Frazier (1), Wisdom (4). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 11. 2B_Wong (7), Morel (3), Wisdom (10). HR_Peterson (5), off Swarmer; Taylor (5), off Swarmer; Urías (5), off Norris; Higgins (1), off Kelley; Ortega (2), off Kelley. RBIs_Peterson (13), Hiura (13), Taylor 2 (21), Urías 3 (11), Hoerner 3 (16), Higgins (4), Ortega (7), Happ (26). SB_Hoerner 2 (5), Simmons (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Chicago 9 (Wisdom 3, Higgins, Rivas, Contreras, Velazquez 3). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 4; Chicago 2 for 17.
Runners moved up_Schwindel, Contreras, Happ. GIDP_McCutchen, Contreras.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Schwindel).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Small
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|69
|6.75
|Kelley
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|4.15
|Sánchez, W, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Gott, H, 7
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.50
|Williams, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.32
|Hader, S, 17-17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swarmer
|6
|
|5
|4
|1
|1
|6
|92
|1.50
|Norris, L, 0-3
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|42
|5.82
|Gsellman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 3-0. HBP_Norris (Hiura). WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:17. A_39,305 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.