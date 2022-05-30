Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

7

7

7

2

8 Wong 2b

3

1

1

0

1

1

.224 Urías ss

4

2

1

3

0

1

.261 Yelich lf

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 7 7 2 8 Wong 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224 Urías ss 4 2 1 3 0 1 .261 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Narváez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .275 Hiura dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .254 Peterson rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .218 a-McCutchen ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Brosseau 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .283

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 12 6 5 12 Morel 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .289 Contreras dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .254 1-Simmons pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Schwindel 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .230 Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .227 Hoerner ss 5 0 3 3 0 0 .298 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .130 b-Happ ph-lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .255 Velazquez rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 c-Rivas ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Higgins c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .211 Ortega cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .243

Milwaukee 001 102 300_7 7 1 Chicago 002 200 200_6 12 2

a-grounded out for Peterson in the 7th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 7th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (5), Frazier (1), Wisdom (4). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Chicago 11. 2B_Wong (7), Morel (3), Wisdom (10). HR_Peterson (5), off Swarmer; Taylor (5), off Swarmer; Urías (5), off Norris; Higgins (1), off Kelley; Ortega (2), off Kelley. RBIs_Peterson (13), Hiura (13), Taylor 2 (21), Urías 3 (11), Hoerner 3 (16), Higgins (4), Ortega (7), Happ (26). SB_Hoerner 2 (5), Simmons (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich 2); Chicago 9 (Wisdom 3, Higgins, Rivas, Contreras, Velazquez 3). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 4; Chicago 2 for 17.

Runners moved up_Schwindel, Contreras, Happ. GIDP_McCutchen, Contreras.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Tellez); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Schwindel).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Small 2 2-3 4 2 2 4 4 69 6.75 Kelley 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 21 4.15 Sánchez, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00 Gott, H, 7 1 3 2 2 0 1 17 3.50 Williams, H, 12 1 1 0 0 1 1 26 3.32 Hader, S, 17-17 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Swarmer 6 5 4 1 1 6 92 1.50 Norris, L, 0-3 2 2 3 3 1 1 42 5.82 Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 3-0. HBP_Norris (Hiura). WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:17. A_39,305 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.