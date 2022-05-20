Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

Washington
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|05x
|—
|7
TP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Soto (8), Yelich (9), Tellez (10). HR_Tellez (9), Taylor (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde L,2-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Arano
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Voth
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Espino
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer W,4-1
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Williams H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ashby
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Lauer (Bell).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:46. A_29,609 (41,900).
