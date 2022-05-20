Trending:
Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 11:14 pm
Washington

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals

Washington Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 31 7 9 7
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 4 0 1 0 Urías ss 2 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 2 0 Yelich lf 4 2 2 0
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 2
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 McCutchen dh 3 1 0 0
Thomas lf 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 3 1 3 2
Adams c 3 0 1 0 Narváez c 4 0 1 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 3
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 000 0
Milwaukee 000 002 05x 7

TP_Washington 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Washington 6, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Soto (8), Yelich (9), Tellez (10). HR_Tellez (9), Taylor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde L,2-3 5 2-3 4 2 2 3 4
Arano 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 2 0
Voth 1-3 4 5 5 1 0
Espino 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Lauer W,4-1 7 5 0 0 0 5
Williams H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ashby 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Lauer (Bell).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:46. A_29,609 (41,900).

