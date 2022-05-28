Trending:
Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

The Associated Press
May 28, 2022 12:05 am
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 38 10 15 10
Merrifield cf 4 1 1 0 Arraez 1b 5 1 2 1
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 1 1
Witt Jr. ss 5 2 3 3 Polanco 2b 5 2 2 2
Dozier rf 4 0 1 1 Kepler rf 5 1 2 0
Melendez c 4 1 1 1 Sánchez dh 5 1 3 0
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Larnach lf 1 2 0 1
O’Hearn dh 4 2 1 0 Urshela 3b 5 1 3 2
Rivera 3b 4 0 2 1 Gordon cf 4 1 2 3
Lopez 2b 4 1 3 1 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 003 100 102 7
Minnesota 400 200 04x 10

E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), Melendez (4), Polanco (5), Correa (3). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach (2). S_Gordon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,1-5 4 11 6 6 3 3
Speier 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Snider 1 0 0 0 1 0
Payamps 2-3 3 4 4 2 0
Peacock 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Ober 3 5 3 3 1 5
Coulombe 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Megill W,1-1 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Smith H,10 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Thielbar H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Duran H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cano 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Pagán S,7-9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Payamps, Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).

Top Stories