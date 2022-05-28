Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Kansas City
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
7
13
7
Totals
38
10
15
10
Merrifield cf
4
1
1
0
Arraez 1b
5
1
2
1
Benintendi lf
4
0
0
0
E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), Melendez (4), Polanco (5), Correa (3). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach (2). S_Gordon (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,1-5
|4
|
|11
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Speier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Coleman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Snider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Payamps
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Peacock
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Coulombe
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Megill W,1-1
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith H,10
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Thielbar H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duran H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cano
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Pagán S,7-9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Payamps, Coulombe.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).
