Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 38 10 15 10 Merrifield cf 4 1 1 0 Arraez 1b 5 1 2 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 1 1 1 Witt Jr. ss 5 2 3 3 Polanco 2b 5 2 2 2 Dozier rf 4 0 1 1 Kepler rf 5 1 2 0 Melendez c 4 1 1 1 Sánchez dh 5 1 3 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Larnach lf 1 2 0 1 O’Hearn dh 4 2 1 0 Urshela 3b 5 1 3 2 Rivera 3b 4 0 2 1 Gordon cf 4 1 2 3 Lopez 2b 4 1 3 1 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0

Kansas City 003 100 102 — 7 Minnesota 400 200 04x — 10

E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), Melendez (4), Polanco (5), Correa (3). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach (2). S_Gordon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller L,1-5 4 11 6 6 3 3 Speier 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Snider 1 0 0 0 1 0 Payamps 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 Peacock 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Ober 3 5 3 3 1 5 Coulombe 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 Megill W,1-1 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Smith H,10 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Thielbar H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Duran H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 Cano 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Pagán S,7-9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Payamps, Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).

