Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 13 7 8 10 Merrifield cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .222 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .321 Witt Jr. ss 5 2 3 3 0 0 .235 Dozier rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .265 Melendez c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .246 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .164 O’Hearn dh 4 2 1 0 1 2 .196 Rivera 3b 4 0 2 1 1 2 .242 Lopez 2b 4 1 3 1 1 1 .217

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 15 10 7 4 Arraez 1b 5 1 2 1 1 1 .349 Correa ss 5 1 1 1 1 1 .277 Polanco 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .237 Kepler rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Sánchez dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .231 Larnach lf 1 2 0 1 3 0 .284 Urshela 3b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .267 Gordon cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .258 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .198

Kansas City 003 100 102_7 13 1 Minnesota 400 200 04x_10 15 1

E_Coleman (2), Jeffers (1). LOB_Kansas City 11, Minnesota 13. 2B_Rivera (3), Gordon (3). 3B_Witt Jr. (3), Kepler (1). HR_Witt Jr. (6), off Smith; Melendez (4), off Cano; Polanco (5), off Keller; Correa (3), off Keller. RBIs_Witt Jr. 3 (22), Dozier (14), Lopez (5), Melendez (8), Rivera (10), Polanco 2 (26), Urshela 2 (17), Gordon 3 (5), Correa (16), Larnach (10), Arraez (12). SB_Lopez (4). SF_Larnach. S_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Santana, Dozier); Minnesota 7 (Correa 2, Urshela 2, Gordon, Arraez 2). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 13; Minnesota 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Jeffers. GIDP_Benintendi, Witt Jr., Melendez.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez; Polanco, Correa, Arraez).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 1-5 4 11 6 6 3 3 85 3.95 Speier 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.55 Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.86 Snider 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 5.00 Payamps 2-3 3 4 4 2 0 26 2.95 Peacock 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober 3 5 3 3 1 5 61 3.25 Coulombe 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 24 1.46 Megill, W, 1-1 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 26 1.69 Smith, H, 10 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 18 1.17 Thielbar, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.71 Duran, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.42 Cano 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 17 13.50 Pagán, S, 7-9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Peacock 2-1, Megill 3-0, Thielbar 1-0, Pagán 1-0. IBB_off Payamps (Larnach). WP_Payamps, Coulombe.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:40. A_21,841 (38,544).

