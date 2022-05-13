Trending:
Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 11:54 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 9 8 Totals 34 12 13 11
Straw cf 2 1 0 0 Buxton cf 3 2 1 1
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 Arraez 1b 3 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 2 Polanco 2b 4 2 1 1
Miller 1b 5 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 3 2
Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 Sánchez dh 5 1 2 3
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0
Giménez 2b 4 2 1 2 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0
Mercado rf 5 2 2 2 Jeffers c 3 2 2 0
Hedges c 3 1 1 1 Lewis ss 4 2 2 4
Cleveland 001 012 202 8
Minnesota 200 090 01x 12

E_Duran (1), Lewis (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Sánchez (8), Lewis (2), Kepler (5). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Hedges (3), Mercado (4), Giménez (4), Buxton (10), Polanco (4), Sánchez (2), Lewis (1). SB_Straw (8). SF_Kepler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale L,1-3 4 2-3 7 6 6 2 5
Shaw 0 4 5 5 1 0
Morgan 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Gose 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hentges 1 0 1 1 1 1
Minnesota
Gray 4 1-3 4 2 2 4 8
Jax W,3-0 2 1-3 4 4 4 3 1
Smith H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Duran 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán 1 1 2 0 0 2

Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Hentges (Arraez).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:26. A_18,711 (38,544).

Top Stories