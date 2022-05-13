Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 9 8 7 12 Straw cf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .243 Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .284 Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .302 Miller 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .248 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .211 Giménez 2b 4 2 1 2 1 2 .329 Mercado rf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .205 Hedges c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .176

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 12 13 11 5 8 Buxton cf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .259 Arraez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .304 Polanco 2b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .248 Kepler rf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .250 Sánchez dh 5 1 2 3 0 3 .207 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Jeffers c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .211 Lewis ss 4 2 2 4 0 0 .320

Cleveland 001 012 202_8 9 0 Minnesota 200 090 01x_12 13 2

E_Duran (1), Lewis (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Sánchez (8), Lewis (2), Kepler (5). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Hedges (3), off Gray; Mercado (4), off Jax; Giménez (4), off Pagán; Buxton (10), off Civale; Polanco (4), off Civale; Sánchez (2), off Shaw; Lewis (1), off Shaw. RBIs_Ramírez 2 (32), Hedges (7), Mercado 2 (15), Rosario (8), Giménez 2 (19), Buxton (18), Polanco (20), Kepler 2 (14), Sánchez 3 (12), Lewis 4 (4). SB_Straw (8). SF_Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Miller 2, Mercado 2); Minnesota 4 (Gordon 2, Sánchez 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kwan, Reyes, Arraez, Polanco. GIDP_Miller, Polanco, Arraez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, Miller; Ramírez, Rosario, Miller); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 1-3 4 2-3 7 6 6 2 5 94 9.85 Shaw 0 4 5 5 1 0 15 5.91 Morgan 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.68 Gose 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 5.23 Hentges 1 0 1 1 1 1 15 1.29

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 1-3 4 2 2 4 8 82 3.68 Jax, W, 3-0 2 1-3 4 4 4 3 1 50 3.45 Smith, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Duran 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.45 Pagán 1 1 2 0 0 2 22 1.86

Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-2, Jax 2-0, Smith 3-0. HBP_Hentges (Arraez). PB_Jeffers (1).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:26. A_18,711 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.