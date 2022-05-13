Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 11:54 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 9 8 7 12
Straw cf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .243
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .284
Ramírez 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .302
Miller 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .248
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .211
Giménez 2b 4 2 1 2 1 2 .329
Mercado rf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .205
Hedges c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .176
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 12 13 11 5 8
Buxton cf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .259
Arraez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .304
Polanco 2b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .248
Kepler rf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .250
Sánchez dh 5 1 2 3 0 3 .207
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Jeffers c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .211
Lewis ss 4 2 2 4 0 0 .320
Cleveland 001 012 202_8 9 0
Minnesota 200 090 01x_12 13 2

E_Duran (1), Lewis (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Sánchez (8), Lewis (2), Kepler (5). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Hedges (3), off Gray; Mercado (4), off Jax; Giménez (4), off Pagán; Buxton (10), off Civale; Polanco (4), off Civale; Sánchez (2), off Shaw; Lewis (1), off Shaw. RBIs_Ramírez 2 (32), Hedges (7), Mercado 2 (15), Rosario (8), Giménez 2 (19), Buxton (18), Polanco (20), Kepler 2 (14), Sánchez 3 (12), Lewis 4 (4). SB_Straw (8). SF_Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Miller 2, Mercado 2); Minnesota 4 (Gordon 2, Sánchez 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 9.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Runners moved up_Kwan, Reyes, Arraez, Polanco. GIDP_Miller, Polanco, Arraez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, Miller; Ramírez, Rosario, Miller); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, L, 1-3 4 2-3 7 6 6 2 5 94 9.85
Shaw 0 4 5 5 1 0 15 5.91
Morgan 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.68
Gose 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 5.23
Hentges 1 0 1 1 1 1 15 1.29
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 4 1-3 4 2 2 4 8 82 3.68
Jax, W, 3-0 2 1-3 4 4 4 3 1 50 3.45
Smith, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Duran 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.45
Pagán 1 1 2 0 0 2 22 1.86

Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-2, Jax 2-0, Smith 3-0. HBP_Hentges (Arraez). PB_Jeffers (1).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:26. A_18,711 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories