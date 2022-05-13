Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|9
|8
|7
|12
|
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.243
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Miller 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.329
|Mercado rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.205
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.176
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|12
|13
|11
|5
|8
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Arraez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Polanco 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Sánchez dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.207
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Jeffers c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Lewis ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.320
|Cleveland
|001
|012
|202_8
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|090
|01x_12
|13
|2
E_Duran (1), Lewis (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Sánchez (8), Lewis (2), Kepler (5). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Hedges (3), off Gray; Mercado (4), off Jax; Giménez (4), off Pagán; Buxton (10), off Civale; Polanco (4), off Civale; Sánchez (2), off Shaw; Lewis (1), off Shaw. RBIs_Ramírez 2 (32), Hedges (7), Mercado 2 (15), Rosario (8), Giménez 2 (19), Buxton (18), Polanco (20), Kepler 2 (14), Sánchez 3 (12), Lewis 4 (4). SB_Straw (8). SF_Kepler.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Miller 2, Mercado 2); Minnesota 4 (Gordon 2, Sánchez 2). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 10; Minnesota 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Kwan, Reyes, Arraez, Polanco. GIDP_Miller, Polanco, Arraez.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Rosario, Miller; Ramírez, Rosario, Miller); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Arraez).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 1-3
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|94
|9.85
|Shaw
|0
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|15
|5.91
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.68
|Gose
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.23
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|1.29
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|82
|3.68
|Jax, W, 3-0
|2
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|50
|3.45
|Smith, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.45
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.86
Shaw pitched to 5 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-2, Jax 2-0, Smith 3-0. HBP_Hentges (Arraez). PB_Jeffers (1).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:26. A_18,711 (38,544).
