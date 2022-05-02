Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 1 8 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .281 Arraez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296 Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Larnach dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .291 Jeffers c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 4 1 2 8 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Nevin dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .207 Urías 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .194 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .159 1-Bemboom pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Minnesota 000 011 000_2 7 0 Baltimore 000 010 000_1 4 0

1-ran for Chirinos in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Larnach (8). 3B_Odor (1). RBIs_Jeffers (6), Correa (9), Urías (4). CS_Gordon (2). SF_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kepler); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Arraez, Odor. GIDP_Gordon, Mountcastle.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Arraez); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 1-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 81 3.15 Smith, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Jax, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.80 Pagán, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 2.70 Duran, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells 5 4 1 1 0 4 62 4.50 Baker, L, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.79 Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Bautista 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.70 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0, Pérez 1-0. WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56. A_7,427 (45,971).

