Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|8
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Larnach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Nevin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|1-Bemboom pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000_2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|0
1-ran for Chirinos in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Larnach (8). 3B_Odor (1). RBIs_Jeffers (6), Correa (9), Urías (4). CS_Gordon (2). SF_Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kepler); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Arraez, Odor. GIDP_Gordon, Mountcastle.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Arraez); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|81
|3.15
|Smith, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Jax, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.80
|Pagán, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.70
|Duran, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|62
|4.50
|Baker, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|5.79
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Bautista
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.70
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0, Pérez 1-0. WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:56. A_7,427 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.