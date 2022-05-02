Trending:
Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 8
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .281
Arraez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Larnach dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .291
Jeffers c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 2 8
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Nevin dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .207
Urías 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .194
Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .159
1-Bemboom pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Minnesota 000 011 000_2 7 0
Baltimore 000 010 000_1 4 0

1-ran for Chirinos in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Larnach (8). 3B_Odor (1). RBIs_Jeffers (6), Correa (9), Urías (4). CS_Gordon (2). SF_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kepler); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 4; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Arraez, Odor. GIDP_Gordon, Mountcastle.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Arraez); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 1-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 81 3.15
Smith, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Jax, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.80
Pagán, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 2.70
Duran, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells 5 4 1 1 0 4 62 4.50
Baker, L, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 5.79
Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Bautista 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.70
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0, Pérez 1-0. WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56. A_7,427 (45,971).

