Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nevin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Larnach dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bemboom pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Larnach (8). 3B_Odor (1). SF_Urías (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack W,1-2
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Smith H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jax H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagán H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Duran S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Baker L,1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bautista
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:56. A_7,427 (45,971).
