Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 10:17 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 29 1 4 1
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0
Arraez 1b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 Santander rf 4 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Nevin dh 4 0 1 0
Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 2 0 0 1
Larnach dh 3 1 1 0 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 1 1 Bemboom pr-c 0 0 0 0
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 011 000 2
Baltimore 000 010 000 1

DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Larnach (8). 3B_Odor (1). SF_Urías (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Paddack W,1-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3
Smith H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jax H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagán H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Duran S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Wells 5 4 1 1 0 4
Baker L,1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bautista 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56. A_7,427 (45,971).

