Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 29 1 4 1 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Arraez 1b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 1 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Nevin dh 4 0 1 0 Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 2 0 0 1 Larnach dh 3 1 1 0 Chirinos c 2 0 0 0 Jeffers c 3 0 1 1 Bemboom pr-c 0 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0

Minnesota 000 011 000 — 2 Baltimore 000 010 000 — 1

DP_Minnesota 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Larnach (8). 3B_Odor (1). SF_Urías (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Paddack W,1-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 Smith H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jax H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pagán H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Duran S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Wells 5 4 1 1 0 4 Baker L,1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Pérez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bautista 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56. A_7,427 (45,971).

