Minnesota 2, FC Dallas 1

Minnesota

1

1

—

2 FC Dallas

0

1

—

First Half_1, Minnesota, Lod, 6, 20th minute. Second Half_2, Minnesota, Taylor, 1, 55th; 3, FC Dallas, Arriola, 5, 59th.

First Half_1, Minnesota, Lod, 6, 20th minute.

Second Half_2, Minnesota, Taylor, 1, 55th; 3, FC Dallas, Arriola, 5, 59th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller; FC Dallas, Maarten Paes, James Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Boxall, Minnesota, 31st; Arriaga, Minnesota, 33rd; Fragapane, Minnesota, 33rd; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 40th; Reynoso, Minnesota, 78th; St. Clair, Minnesota, 90th+6.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Walter Heatherly, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod (Luis Amarilla, 62nd), Emanuel Reynoso (Brent Kallman, 86th), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Joseph Rosales, 67th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Abu Danladi, 67th).

FC Dallas_Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Jose Antonio Martinez, Nkosi Tafari; Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon; Franco Jara, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Jesus Ferreira, 57th), Jader Obrian (Beni Redzic, 86th), Ema Twumasi (Nanu, 80th).

