Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 12:49 am
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 30 1 4 1
Buxton cf 5 0 1 1 Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 4 0 1 1 Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0
Garlick dh 2 0 0 0 Laureano rf 3 0 0 0
Arraez ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Brown 1b 3 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 1 2 1 Andrus ss 3 0 2 1
Celestino rf 4 0 1 0 Barrera lf 3 0 0 0
Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Smith 3b 3 0 0 0
Lewis ss 3 2 1 0 Pache cf 3 0 0 0
Gordon lf 2 0 1 0
Minnesota 001 011 000 3
Oakland 000 100 000 1

DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Lewis (3), Sánchez (10), Andrus (6), Brown (5). HR_Sánchez (3). S_Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Archer 4 2 1 1 2 2
Cano W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2
Jax H,2 2 1 0 0 0 1
Duffey S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Logue L,2-2 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 2
Acevedo 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Puk 1 2 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Grimm 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:54. A_3,138 (46,847).

Top Stories