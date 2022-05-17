Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Minnesota
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Celestino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lewis ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|001
|011
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Lewis (3), Sánchez (10), Andrus (6), Brown (5). HR_Sánchez (3). S_Gordon (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cano W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jax H,2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Logue L,2-2
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Acevedo
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Puk
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Grimm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:54. A_3,138 (46,847).
