Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 12:49 am
< a min read
      

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 7
Buxton cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Polanco 2b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .240
Garlick dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217
a-Arraez ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .318
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Sánchez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .217
Celestino rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .327
Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .104
Lewis ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .286
Gordon lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 6
Kemp 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Lowrie dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Laureano rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .162
Brown 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .163
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Andrus ss 3 0 2 1 0 1 .231
Barrera lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
K.Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .153
Minnesota 001 011 000_3 8 0
Oakland 000 100 000_1 4 0

a-flied out for Garlick in the 5th.

LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Lewis (3), Sánchez (10), Andrus (6), Brown (5). HR_Sánchez (3), off Acevedo. RBIs_Polanco (21), Buxton (20), Sánchez (13), Andrus (4). S_Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Garlick, Urshela 2); Oakland 4 (Murphy 3, Barrera). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 10; Oakland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lowrie, Brown. GIDP_Barrera.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Lewis, Miranda).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 4 2 1 1 2 2 62 4.10
Cano, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 25 6.23
Jax, H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 3.06
Duffey, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Logue, L, 2-2 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 2 82 2.04
Acevedo 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 23 3.86
Puk 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 0.55
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 7.56
Grimm 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.75

Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:54. A_3,138 (46,847).

