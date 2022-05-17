Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
8
3
3
7
Buxton cf
5
0
1
1
0
0
.256
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.240
|Garlick dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Arraez ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Celestino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.104
|Lewis ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|6
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|Brown 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Barrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|K.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Minnesota
|001
|011
|000_3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Garlick in the 5th.
LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Lewis (3), Sánchez (10), Andrus (6), Brown (5). HR_Sánchez (3), off Acevedo. RBIs_Polanco (21), Buxton (20), Sánchez (13), Andrus (4). S_Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Garlick, Urshela 2); Oakland 4 (Murphy 3, Barrera). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 10; Oakland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lowrie, Brown. GIDP_Barrera.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Lewis, Miranda).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|62
|4.10
|Cano, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|6.23
|Jax, H, 2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|3.06
|Duffey, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, L, 2-2
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|82
|2.04
|Acevedo
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.86
|Puk
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.55
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.56
|Grimm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored_Acevedo 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:54. A_3,138 (46,847).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.