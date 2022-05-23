Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 4 2 10 Grossman rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .169 Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .280 Báez ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .214 H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275 a-Candelario ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 W.Castro lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .275 Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .186 Haase c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .180 Cameron cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .200

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 4 8 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Arraez 1b 2 1 2 0 2 0 .349 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232 Kepler rf 3 2 1 4 1 0 .262 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 b-Garlick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Larnach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 c-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .237 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204

Detroit 010 011 100_4 10 0 Minnesota 400 000 001_5 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for H.Castro in the 7th. b-singled for Gordon in the 9th. c-flied out for Larnach in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Báez (7), Torkelson (4), Schoop (5). HR_Schoop (4), off Jax; Kepler (6), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Cameron (2), Schoop (9), Haase (5), Cabrera (16), Kepler 4 (22), Urshela (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Cameron, W.Castro, H.Castro 2); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Correa 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Correa.

DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 5 4 4 4 3 4 75 9.39 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.45 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 1.04 Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 1.62 Chafin, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 13 2.89

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 4 3 1 1 2 4 72 3.86 Jax 2 3 2 2 0 1 33 3.54 Smith, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 17 0.64 Thielbar 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.19 Pagán, W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 4 28 1.84

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-0. HBP_Archer (W.Castro). WP_Lange.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:55. A_16,361 (38,544).

