Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
4
10
4
2
10
Grossman rf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.195
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|2
|10
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.169
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|a-Candelario ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|W.Castro lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.180
|Cameron cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|4
|8
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Arraez 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.349
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.262
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|b-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Larnach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|c-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Detroit
|010
|011
|100_4
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|400
|000
|001_5
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for H.Castro in the 7th. b-singled for Gordon in the 9th. c-flied out for Larnach in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Báez (7), Torkelson (4), Schoop (5). HR_Schoop (4), off Jax; Kepler (6), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Cameron (2), Schoop (9), Haase (5), Cabrera (16), Kepler 4 (22), Urshela (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Cameron, W.Castro, H.Castro 2); Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Correa 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Minnesota 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Correa.
DP_Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|75
|9.39
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.45
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.04
|Lange
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.62
|Chafin, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|2.89
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|72
|3.86
|Jax
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33
|3.54
|Smith, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|0.64
|Thielbar
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.19
|Pagán, W, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|1.84
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-0. HBP_Archer (W.Castro). WP_Lange.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:55. A_16,361 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.