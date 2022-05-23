Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 31 5 7 5 Grossman rf 5 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 Arraez 1b 2 1 2 0 Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Báez ss 5 0 2 0 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 0 H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 2 1 4 Candelario ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 W.Castro lf 2 1 0 0 Garlick ph 1 0 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 0 Larnach dh 3 0 0 0 Haase c 4 0 2 1 Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 Cameron cf 4 0 0 1 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0

Detroit 010 011 100 — 4 Minnesota 400 000 001 — 5

DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Báez (7), Torkelson (4), Schoop (5). HR_Schoop (4), Kepler (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Rodriguez 5 4 4 4 3 4 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2 Chafin L,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0

Minnesota Archer 4 3 1 1 2 4 Jax 2 3 2 2 0 1 Smith BS,0-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Thielbar 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pagán W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_Archer (W.Castro). WP_Lange.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:55. A_16,361 (38,544).

