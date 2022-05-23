Trending:
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
...

READ MORE

Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 10 4 Totals 31 5 7 5
Grossman rf 5 0 0 0 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 Arraez 1b 2 1 2 0
Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 Correa ss 4 1 1 0
Báez ss 5 0 2 0 Polanco 2b 4 1 1 0
H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 2 1 4
Candelario ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0
W.Castro lf 2 1 0 0 Garlick ph 1 0 1 0
Torkelson 1b 3 1 2 0 Larnach dh 3 0 0 0
Haase c 4 0 2 1 Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0
Cameron cf 4 0 0 1 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 1
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0
Detroit 010 011 100 4
Minnesota 400 000 001 5

DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Báez (7), Torkelson (4), Schoop (5). HR_Schoop (4), Kepler (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Rodriguez 5 4 4 4 3 4
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lange 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chafin L,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Minnesota
Archer 4 3 1 1 2 4
Jax 2 3 2 2 0 1
Smith BS,0-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Thielbar 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán W,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_Archer (W.Castro). WP_Lange.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:55. A_16,361 (38,544).

