Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Detroit
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
...
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|
|Grossman rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Arraez 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|1
|4
|
|Candelario ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garlick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Larnach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|010
|011
|100
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|400
|000
|001
|—
|5
DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Báez (7), Torkelson (4), Schoop (5). HR_Schoop (4), Kepler (6).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin L,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Jax
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Smith BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Thielbar
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán W,1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_Archer (W.Castro). WP_Lange.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:55. A_16,361 (38,544).
