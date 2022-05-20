Trending:
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 11:47 pm
Minnesota

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 34 4 11 4
Buxton cf 4 1 0 0 Merrifield rf 3 1 2 1
Correa ss 4 1 1 0 Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0
Garlick dh 1 1 1 2 Witt Jr. ss 2 0 0 1
Arraez ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Dozier dh 4 0 0 0
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Melendez c 4 0 2 0
Sánchez c 5 0 1 1 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 2 1 0 1 Rivera 3b 4 2 2 1
Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0
Miranda 1b 4 1 2 2 Blanco cf 2 0 1 0
Celestino lf 3 0 2 0 Isbel ph-cf 2 0 2 0
Minnesota 310 000 020 6
Kansas City 100 000 201 4

E_Rivera (2), Witt Jr. (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Sánchez (12), Miranda (3), Isbel (3). 3B_Melendez (1). HR_Santana (2), Rivera (2). SB_Witt Jr. (6). SF_Urshela (4), Garlick (1), Witt Jr. (1), Merrifield (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Smeltzer W,1-0 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 0
Jax H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Duffey H,5 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Duran H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Pagán S,6-7 1 3 1 1 0 1
Kansas City
Lynch L,2-3 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 2
Payamps 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Griffin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Coleman 2-3 1 2 2 3 1
Peacock 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:22. A_25,337 (37,903).

