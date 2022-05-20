Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
6
7
6
6
6
Buxton cf
4
1
0
0
1
0
.235
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Garlick dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Arraez ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Urshela 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.123
|Celestino lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|2
|5
|
|Merrifield rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.206
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Witt Jr. ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.128
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Blanco cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Isbel ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Minnesota
|310
|000
|020_6
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|201_4
|11
|2
a-grounded out for Garlick in the 4th. b-doubled for Blanco in the 7th.
E_Rivera (2), Witt Jr. (3). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Sánchez (12), Miranda (3), Isbel (3). 3B_Melendez (1). HR_Santana (2), off Duffey; Rivera (2), off Pagán. RBIs_Garlick 2 (8), Sánchez (18), Urshela (12), Miranda 2 (5), Witt Jr. (16), Santana (7), Merrifield (17), Rivera (8). SB_Witt Jr. (6). CS_Celestino (1). SF_Urshela, Garlick, Witt Jr., Merrifield.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Miranda, Kepler, Arraez, Buxton); Kansas City 5 (Benintendi 2, Rivera, Melendez, Santana). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 7.
GIDP_Benintendi.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Miranda).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|74
|1.74
|Jax, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.95
|Duffey, H, 5
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|4.11
|Duran, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.79
|Pagán, S, 6-7
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.13
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 2-3
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|2
|90
|4.01
|Payamps
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|1.47
|Griffin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Coleman
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|33
|4.02
|Peacock
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Duran 2-1, Payamps 1-0, Peacock 2-0. WP_Lynch.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:22. A_25,337 (37,903).
