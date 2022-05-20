Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Minnesota

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 7 6 6 6 Buxton cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Correa ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Garlick dh 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250 a-Arraez ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Sánchez c 5 0 1 1 0 2 .229 Urshela 3b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .225 Kepler rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .123 Celestino lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .350

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 11 4 2 5 Merrifield rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .206 Benintendi lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .302 Witt Jr. ss 2 0 0 1 1 1 .221 Dozier dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Melendez c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286 Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .128 Rivera 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .256 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Blanco cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 b-Isbel ph-cf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .283

Minnesota 310 000 020_6 7 0 Kansas City 100 000 201_4 11 2

a-grounded out for Garlick in the 4th. b-doubled for Blanco in the 7th.

E_Rivera (2), Witt Jr. (3). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Sánchez (12), Miranda (3), Isbel (3). 3B_Melendez (1). HR_Santana (2), off Duffey; Rivera (2), off Pagán. RBIs_Garlick 2 (8), Sánchez (18), Urshela (12), Miranda 2 (5), Witt Jr. (16), Santana (7), Merrifield (17), Rivera (8). SB_Witt Jr. (6). CS_Celestino (1). SF_Urshela, Garlick, Witt Jr., Merrifield.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Miranda, Kepler, Arraez, Buxton); Kansas City 5 (Benintendi 2, Rivera, Melendez, Santana). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 7.

GIDP_Benintendi.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Miranda).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smeltzer, W, 1-0 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 0 74 1.74 Jax, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.95 Duffey, H, 5 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 18 4.11 Duran, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.79 Pagán, S, 6-7 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 2.13

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, L, 2-3 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 2 90 4.01 Payamps 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 34 1.47 Griffin 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Coleman 2-3 1 2 2 3 1 33 4.02 Peacock 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 29 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duran 2-1, Payamps 1-0, Peacock 2-0. WP_Lynch.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:22. A_25,337 (37,903).

